Tourist wants $750k for falling in pool

A TOURIST who slipped while swimming in a pool at the Gold Coast casino is now claiming up to three-quarters of a million dollars for the injuries she says she received in the fall.

Jianrong Li, 58, has lodged a Southport District Court claim for injuries she got from the slip which include cardiac arrest, brain injury, hyperthermia and psychological injury.

Ms Li lost consciousness in the water and the brain injury is alleged to have been caused by a lack of oxygen.

Ms Li was injured when she was swimming with her grandson and moved from the shallow end guest pool of the then Jupiters Casino on June 30, 2014.

"As (Ms Li) moved towards the middle of the pool, her foot slipped on the sloped surface of the ground of the pool, after which she was unable to reach the ground with her feet," the documents said.

"(Ms Li) went under the water and lost consciousness."

The former Jupiters pool pictured in 2014. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS

Ms Li, who lists an address in South Australia on the court documents, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and spent 20 days recovering from the ordeal.

Ms Li was forced to ask for special permission from the courts to pursue the claim as the injury occurred so long ago.

Judge Catherine Muir granted that permission on July 27.

According to the documents, Ms Li now requires a carer about 28 hours a week to help her out with everyday tasks.

It is expected she will require a carer for at least 30 years.

The documents do not detail how the injury affects Ms Li's every day life, but does leave open the option to claim up to $750,000 in damages - the highest amount assessable in the District Court.

In the documents, Ms Li accused Jupiter's Casino, now known as The Star Gold Coast, of not providing a trained lifeguard or first aid officer at the pool and a lack of surveillance.

The documents allege the injuries were also caused by "failing to provide adequate signage of the depth of the pool" and "failing to take adequate steps to prevent persons including (Ms Li) from drowning".

The 1800mm pool depth sign was also not located in a "position where it could be viewed by patrons entering the pool at the steps" or "large enough to be viewed by patrons entering the pool at the steps", according to the documents.

A spokeswoman for The Star Gold Coast said they were unable to comment as it is a matter before the courts.