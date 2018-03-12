Menu
A man died on this stretch of highway on Friday night. Contributed
Victim of fatal truck crash named

by Liana Turner
12th Mar 2018 1:02 PM

POLICE have released the name of a man who was killed in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater on Friday.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend confirmed the 88-year old who passed away was John Dwyer from Merriwa, west of Muswellbrook.

Insp Vandergriend said Mr Dwyer's family had been notified and police were continuing to investigate his medical history as they work to determine the cause of the crash.

Mr Dwyer passed away after his white Toyota sedan collided with a prime mover in a southbound lane near Pine Tree Rd shortly before 7pm on Friday.

Insp Vandergriend said the 52-year-old driver of the prime mover was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, and while the final results were still outstanding police did not believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

"We're still confirming (Mr Dwyer's) previous health history to see if there may have been a medical episode," Inps Vandergriend said.

Lismore Northern Star
