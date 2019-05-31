‘I didn’t think I would make it out alive’

The woman says she no longer trusts people following the attack. Picture: Tim Marsden

A TEENAGER who was tormented and sexually degraded for six hours by her ex-boyfriend and two other men more than a year ago can still feel the hands of one of them squeezing her throat.

She was tricked into going to her former boyfriend's Coolangatta home on March 31 last year where she says she was thrown around like a ragdoll, burned by cigarette lighters and some of her hair was shaved against her will. She was 14 at the time.

Flashbacks of the night still haunt her.

In an interview with the Bulletin yesterday, the girl - who was accompanied by her mother - said she became suicidal and did not return to school last year.

All of the men have been dealt with by the courts, with the third of them sentenced in the Southport District Court yesterday. All have been released from prison.

A judge found the girl was subjected to "vile," "degrading" and "demeaning" behaviour.

The victim, who feels she will never be safe again, opened up yesterday about her night of horror.

She said the events unfolded after she made a call-out on social media asking for a lift to her father's house and her ex-boyfriend made an offer.

But the ex-boyfriend, who was six years older than her, instead detoured to his home.

"I had a bad gut feeling after he turned the wrong way," she said.

"I did not want to get out of the car.

"I had wanted to surprise my dad as I had not seen him for a while."

The three men began to push her around the house and wrote degrading words on her body with markers, including "slut" and "whore".

She said one of them dragged a knife across her throat and threatened to cut her breasts off. However these details were not aired in court.

One of the men had made unwanted sexual advances and grabbed her by the throat for "about a minute".

"I physically could not breathe," she said.

"I can still feel his shaking hands over my throat. He was squeezing so hard I thought my throat was going to pop out."

The men laughed while she was being tormented and her cries for help were met with insults.

She recalled one of them said they were "just trying to joke around".

"I had people asking me why I didn't just run away, it's 'cause they had all my stuff and I didn't even have my shoes," she said.

"And I feared what they would do if I called the cops.

"At one point, I didn't think I would make it out alive."

But she said she ultimately managed to get away and boarded a passing bus.

Despite the teenager initially keeping details of the night a secret, her mum became suspicious after seeing the word "whore" on her leg and the pair went to police.

Counselling had aided in her recovery, but the girl said some things would never be the same.

"I don't like social places now or meeting new people," she said.

"I don't trust people."

Her mother said she felt "helpless" as her daughter experienced mood swings and unpredictable behaviour following the incident.

The girl had resumed schooling and aspired to become a lawyer.