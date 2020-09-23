Vicious response to Ooshies’ early end

After Woolworths announced an early end to its wildly popular Disney+ Ooshies promotion due to high demand, there was a public outcry online.

"Unprecedented demand" forced Woolworths to end the promotion earlier than planned, with Ooshies stock set to be depleted by the end of the week.

One Woolworths worker shared on Twitter overnight that some customers are taking out their frustrations on staff.

"Only three hours into my shift and I've copped more abuse than I have over the past three years because of these Ooshies," she wrote.

Another customer said on Twitter earlier this week: "Poor girl that works at my local Woolies was in tears after copping a verbal beating from some knob because they were out of Ooshies!"

Another Twitter user pointed out: "Supermarket staff who had to first deal with the toilet paper crisis and now the return of Ooshies."

Woolworths has asked customers to remain calm amid the shortage and support supermarket staff.

"Our team members are doing the very best they can to look after our customers, so please support them, and each other," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au.

"The safety of our team members is our top priority and we will not accept customer abuse in any circumstance."

There was a public outcry when it was revealed the promotion was finishing early. Pictures: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths



Woolworths added the incidents were very limited and isolated, and the supermarket is not seeing widespread team member abuse across our stores.

"We've found the vast majority of customers have been respectful towards our team members and we thank them for their patience," the spokesperson said.

Woolworths replied to a disgruntled customer on Twitter, saying: "Hi there, we're sorry to hear that your local store were out of Ooshies. This was incredibly popular and was available only while stocks lasts."

The collection has proved to be hugely popular. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

The collectables - including 36 beloved Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar characters such as Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear and Moana - were supposed to be available until the promotion ended on October 20.

A Woolworths spokesman told news.com.au on Tuesday while previous collectables campaigns had also been hugely popular, the demand for Disney Ooshies in particular had gone through the roof, catching the company off guard.

Despite the massive demand and outcry over the promo's early end, Woolies has quashed hopes of a comeback any time soon.

"At Woolworths, we're always looking for ways to create a bit of fun and excitement for our customers," the spokesman said. "Our Disney+ Ooshies have proven extraordinarily popular with customers, to the point we had to conclude the program early due to customers collecting the last of our stock."

He said the campaigns were planned more than a year in advance, meaning it wouldn't be possible to simply reorder more stock now to keep the promo running.

"To our customers, we thank you for your excitement and engagement with the Disney+ Ooshies and apologise for any frustration or disappointment caused by running out of stock.

"For those who are still looking to finish their sets, we recommend safely swapping extras or duplicates with family and friends who have also been collecting."

Originally published as Vicious response to Ooshies' early end