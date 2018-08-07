'Vicious' dad who choked pregnant partner freed to see child

The Judge described the assaults as "vicious".

A MAN who slapped, punched, bit and verbally assaulted his pregnant partner will be allowed to see his newborn child next month.

Judge Nicole Kefford today granted the 29-year-old man, who cannot be legally named, a "last chance" despite describing the attacks on his partner over two days as vicious and deplorable.

The Toowoomba District Court heard the confronting details surrounding 15 charges the man pleaded guilty to.

In one attack, he slapped the woman repeatedly, bit her on the cheek, punched her in the face three times and dragged her by the hair in a fit of rage over "cheating" allegations.

He then choked the woman numerous times, who initially said she was going to sleep before the attack.

The frightening incident played out just metres from that man's four children who were in the room next door.

Just two days later, things flared up again.

This time, the court heard he broke into his partner's home as she fended him off with a baseball bat, again dragged her by the hair and choked her until she almost stopped breathing.

At the time of that offence, he was on bail for choking his previous partner.

His barrister asked that the sentencing take into account that the woman would give birth to his child next month.

"Your conduct in choking both of your exs is deplorable...the vicious attack was so serious," Judge Kefford said. "You displayed sustained violence that cannot be described as a flash as it occurred over two days. "Domestic violence is a serious offence and choking can lead to death quite quickly. "I am going to give you one last chance to be a positive influence on your children."

The 29-year-old was given a head sentence of two years and 11 months, but with a parole release date of September 6 to accommodate him being there for the birth of his child.