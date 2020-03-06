Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shocking video shows a young boy relentlessly punching his victim as he cowers on the ground in a busy Gold Coast street. WARNING: CONFRONTING
Shocking video shows a young boy relentlessly punching his victim as he cowers on the ground in a busy Gold Coast street. WARNING: CONFRONTING
Crime

Vicious assault of 12-year-old

by Jacob Miley
6th Mar 2020 8:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER and son have been charged over a vicious assault on a 12-year-old boy.

Shocking vision of the horrific attack shows a young boy relentlessly punching his victim as he cowers on the ground.

The footage shows a man standing over the fight, stopping others from intervening.

Police have confirmed an incident took place at the intersection of Scarborough and Young streets at Southport about 3.30pm Tuesday.

Images of the alleged assault at Southport Tuesday.
Images of the alleged assault at Southport Tuesday.

 

A 13-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man have been charged over the incident.
A 13-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man have been charged over the incident.

A police spokeswoman said the two boys, just 12 and 13, met at the corner when a fight allegedly ensued.

A man, understood to be the father of the child attacker, allegedly watched on and held back bystanders as they tried to intervene.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries.
The 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries.

Witnesses told police he allegedly only tried to stop the fight when it appeared his son was losing.

A boy, 13, and man, 48, have both been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The man will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 17.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        premium_icon ‘STUPID’: Mayor slams plan to fix Alstonville black spot

        News “IF THEY start work on the on-ramp, I will lie in front of the excavator because it is so dumb.”

        Get ready, Lismore! Bluey live on stage is coming

        premium_icon Get ready, Lismore! Bluey live on stage is coming

        News The live show about the life of The Heelers will be here soon

        DOUBLE WHAMMY: Influenza, coronavirus to hit at same time

        premium_icon DOUBLE WHAMMY: Influenza, coronavirus to hit at same time

        News “People are not going to know if the’ve got influenza or COVID-19”

        Why our GPs are sending suspected COVID-19 cases away

        premium_icon Why our GPs are sending suspected COVID-19 cases away

        News Some clinics on the Northern Rivers forced to make tough decisions