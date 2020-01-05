Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vic, NSW blazes could merge into monster ‘mega-fire’

by Staff writers
5th Jan 2020 8:33 AM

 

Victorians were last night being flown by helicopter out of bushfire disaster zones, with the state on the edge of a "mega-fire" emergency.

A blaze which ripped through Corryong for a second time was moving north towards a fire that has wreaked havoc in New South Wales.

Authorities warned that despite easing weather conditions the danger was far from over.

A new threat in Omeo in the state's northeast resulted in about 50 people being removed by army helicopters and several houses were confirmed as lost.

RECAP YESTERDAY'S COVERAGE

As an unprecedented state of disaster last night was in place:

• 53 fires were still burning out of control;

Six people were missing, down from 21; and

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday deployed thousands of army reservists to help with the national bushfire emergency.

Follow the live updates here.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks mega-fire

Just In

    Houses burn in ghost towns

    Houses burn in ghost towns
    • 5th Jan 2020 7:22 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who was killed after an attack in Ballina.

        Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        premium_icon Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

        News NSW Public Works has been painstakingly slow to remove asbestos contaminated house...

        How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        premium_icon How to keep your cool at the farmers’ markets

        News WE give you some tips for helping your buys ‒ and your body ‒ weather the hot...

        Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        premium_icon Proposed church expansion to cater for 150 worshippers

        News A NORTH Coast church has lodged a development application for a major expansion to...