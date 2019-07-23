Menu
ORGANISING COMMITTEE: President of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, Dick Wills, (front) with members of the committee organising the sub-branch's centenary celebrations to be held in October. Graham Broadhead
Veterans to parade at dinner to mark 100-year anniversary

Graham Broadhead
23rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
FOR more than a century, the Ballina Shire community has supported local veterans and ex-servicpeople by commemorating the fallen on Anzac Day.

The ex-servicepeople in the Ballina sub-branch of the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) are now inviting the community to join them in a celebration, rather than a commemoration.

The Ballina RSL Sub-Branch will mark its centenary on October 12 with a formal dinner at the Ballina RSL Club.

President of the sub-branch, Dick Wills, said the dinner provided the opportunity for the broader community to celebrate the support the RSL has given to veterans and ex-servicepeople for 100 years.

And he said the centenary celebrations will look to how best the organisation can help veterans into the future, too.

"This is a chance for the community and the sub-branch to come together,” he said.

The special guests for the centenary celebrations are still being finalised, but ticket sales are now open to the public.

Tickets cost $65, which includes a three-course meal and entertainment by the popular local singer Dean Doyle and the well-known Headliners Chorus.

On Sunday, the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch will hold a short parade along River St from Fawcett Park through to the cenotaph in Grant St, followed by a commemoration service.

The lunch after the service also is open to the public, with tickets costing $30.

You can buy tickets at the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch office inside the Ballina RSL Club.

The office is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to noon.

Phone the office on 6686 0311 for more information.

ballina centenary celebrations ex-servicpeople northern rivers community rsl sub branch
Lismore Northern Star

