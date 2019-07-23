Veterans to parade at dinner to mark 100-year anniversary

ORGANISING COMMITTEE: President of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, Dick Wills, (front) with members of the committee organising the sub-branch's centenary celebrations to be held in October.

ORGANISING COMMITTEE: President of the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, Dick Wills, (front) with members of the committee organising the sub-branch's centenary celebrations to be held in October. Graham Broadhead

FOR more than a century, the Ballina Shire community has supported local veterans and ex-servicpeople by commemorating the fallen on Anzac Day.

The ex-servicepeople in the Ballina sub-branch of the Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) are now inviting the community to join them in a celebration, rather than a commemoration.

The Ballina RSL Sub-Branch will mark its centenary on October 12 with a formal dinner at the Ballina RSL Club.

President of the sub-branch, Dick Wills, said the dinner provided the opportunity for the broader community to celebrate the support the RSL has given to veterans and ex-servicepeople for 100 years.

And he said the centenary celebrations will look to how best the organisation can help veterans into the future, too.

"This is a chance for the community and the sub-branch to come together,” he said.

The special guests for the centenary celebrations are still being finalised, but ticket sales are now open to the public.

Tickets cost $65, which includes a three-course meal and entertainment by the popular local singer Dean Doyle and the well-known Headliners Chorus.

On Sunday, the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch will hold a short parade along River St from Fawcett Park through to the cenotaph in Grant St, followed by a commemoration service.

The lunch after the service also is open to the public, with tickets costing $30.

You can buy tickets at the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch office inside the Ballina RSL Club.

The office is open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9am to noon.

Phone the office on 6686 0311 for more information.