Veteran still brimming with confidence at 70

GOING STRONG: Ian Brims, 70, is one of the contenders for honours in the Golden Jubilee Super Sedan race at Lismore . Tony Powell

MOTORSPORT: Age is no obstacle for Ian Brims, who will compete in the Trevan Ford Super Sedan 50-lap Golden Jubilee race - a feature event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

At 70 he is still one of the most competitive drivers in the country and has no intention of hanging up the helmet while he is enjoying his racing.

"I feel about 40 when I strap into the car,” Brims joked yesterday. "I always feel pretty good and I am always keen to race. If you have a bad night, of course you get disappointed, but I still love racing and being involved with the sport.”

That involvement goes further than competing. His company, Brims Concrete, is the naming rights sponsor of the series, which is sanctioned by the Super Sedan Association of Queensland.

"It's great to put something back into the sport by sponsoring the series,” Brims said.

Saturday night's race is round 15 of the Brims Concrete Super Sedan Series, which is run at tracks throughout Queensland and also incorporates the Lismore Showground.

That suits Brims, who has been a regular at the circuit throughout his career.

He says the level of competition in the series has stepped up considerably in recent seasons.

"It used to be just a couple of drivers who were hard to beat, but that's not the case now,” he said. "Also, there are a few good young drivers coming through and they're putting a lot of pressure on the more senior competitors.”

Brims has spent the past 19 years racing Super Sedans, after driving Modified Production Sedans for 13 years. He is a former Australian Modified Sedan Champion and NSW Super Sedan titleholder.

Series leader Matt Pascoe has a three-point gap on Wayne Randall.

Gates open at 4pm and racing commences at 5.30pm.