Veteran Lifeline call centre volunteer shares experience

AFTER 10 years of taking phone calls at Lifeline's crisis counselling centre in Lismore, it's the "sense of altruism" with his fellow human beings that keeps volunteer Alick Mitchell coming back each week.

Since he started at Lifeline he's taken thousands of calls from people in varying degrees of emotional and psychological pain.

He said the connections developed with callers over the years were often the "little piece of gold" they needed to carry on in life.

He said he had helped support people contemplating suicide on multiple occaions.

"The practice is that you learn to hear people's reasons (for contemplating suicide), and in hearing their reasons you connect with them," he said.

"That just takes the pressure off, which gives a little bit of relief. That's all people are searching for, how to find some relief. The little tributaries have mounted up on people and they've become overwhelmed and it just pushes (them) over the edge."

But only a tiny minority of calls involve someone contemplating imminent suicide. Many simply feel lonely, and also need support and connection with another human being.

Mr Mitchell said he first volunteered for Lifeline after dealing with depression himself. After getting on top of it, it was his counsellor who suggested he try Lifeline as a way to expand his perspective.

"The altruism of it makes your world bigger, whereas if you get self-absorbed it makes your world a lot smaller," he said.

Lifeline is currently seeking 16-18 new volunteers for its annual training course starting on July 8-9 and has extended the closing date for applications until June 23.

Lifeline centre manager Niall Mulligan said the key attribute for prospective volunteers was simple: empathy.

"The job can be difficult, it certainly is demanding at times, but Lifeline volunteers know that their work saves lives and can give them a great deal of personal satisfaction," Mr Mulligan said.

"A Lifeline volunteer can literally go home five or six times a year knowing they have saved someone's life."

He said the Northern Rivers community had consistently supported for the service and understood its importance as part of a community suicide prevention strategy.

The Lismore centre answers about 21,000 calls a year of the total 850,000 calls taken by Lifeline nationally.

Volunteers will participate in an eight week course, one night a week, plus two weekend workshops and comprehensive on-the-job training with one-on-one support and focused mentoring.

Email lifeline@lis.net.au for a basic information pack or call the Northern Rivers office on 6622 4133.