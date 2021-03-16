‘VERY SPECIAL’: Why this lifeguard decided to lose his locks

GREATEST SHAVE: Hairdresser Kim Deahm did the honours when Richmond Valley Aquatics lifeguard Aidan Yourell decided to raise money and lose his locks on March 12, 2021, for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

When aqua athlete Aidan Yourell dived into the pool, competitors, coaches and swim officials took notice.

Now the retired swim champion is a life saver in more than one way.

“It started when I wanted a haircut,” the 21-year-old said.

“After I read about the World’s Great Shave campaign to raise funds for leukaemia cancer research on social media, I thought I could do both.”

So the lifeguard and swim coach with Richmond Valley Aquatics decided to lose his locks for a great cause and managed to rev up his community along the way.

At 4pm on Friday March 12, Mr Yourell happily sat down and had his head shorn to show his commitment, which raised more than $2170.

Mr Yourell said he was blown away as he had hoped “to raise about $500”.

“I managed to raise four times what I thought I could,” he said with a grin.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with people’s generosity, everyone has been so supportive and generous.”

FANTASTIC SUPPORT: Richmond Valley Aquatics lifeguard and swim coach, Aidan Yourell raised more than $2,100 to shave his locks on March 12, 2021, when he took part on the World's Greatest Save to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Mr Yourell said he wanted to thank the directors of Richmond Valley Aquatics who made a significant donation as well as contributing $1 from people who used the centre last Friday.

And he also thanked hairdresser Kim Deahm for wielding the scissors so skilfully.

“It’s fantastic, a few people were quite sceptical I could do this but in the end, everyone was really supportive,” he said.

“I’m really glad I did this, but think I’ll be wearing a beanie for a while.”

SUPER SHAVE: Lifeguard Aidan Yourell with Richmond Valley Aquatics director Sue Comerford before his haircut on March 12, 2021, when he took part on the World's Greatest Save to raise more than $2,100 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

On March 12, 2021 Richmond Valley Aquatics posted on social media that they were thrilled with Mr Yourell’s efforts.

“We are so proud of our lifeguard Aidan Yourell participating in the Greatest Shave today,” the post said.

“Aidan has raised an incredible $2000 for cancer research! A cause very special to all our hearts! Thank you Aidan for your bravery and being an awesome role model! We are honoured to have you on our team”.