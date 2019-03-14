'Very intense rainfall' set to wash out weekend

NORTHERN Rivers residents have been warned to have umbrellas at the ready for the next three days as unsettled weather threatens to seriously dampen the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently monitoring a weather system that has the potential to deliver significant rainfall to heavily populated parts of New South Wales from today.

Storms are possible over the next few days, with 45mm of rain forecast tomorrow, 30mm Saturday and another 35mm on Sunday for coastal towns including Byron Bay and Ballina.

More than 100mm will also fall in Lismore and towns further inland over the next three to four days.

The SES has warned the the intense rain will make roads and watercourses dangerous.

"The focus for the heaviest falls is expected to be the Northern Rivers area, which will see showers and thunderstorms become more frequent with some producing very heavy rain,” SES said.

"North-eastern parts of the inland are also expected to see thunderstorm activity, and these storms have the potential for large hail and damaging wind as well as heavy rain.

"Heavy enough to make roads and water courses dangerous, and potential for flash flooding and damage property.”

BoM's weather situation for the region reads: "A trough is forecast to linger about the northern inland whilst a coastal trough develops during Thursday.

"This coastal trough will direct a humid and unstable airmass across eastern New South Wales, generating increased showers and thunderstorm activity.

"Small scale low pressure systems may develop within the coastal trough from Thursday, which may locally enhance rainfall near the coast. During the weekend, showers and thunderstorms may extend across the northern inland as the inland trough moves towards the west.”

Bureau of Meteorology NSW/ACT Manager of Weather Services, Jane Golding said rainfall in the east of the state may trigger flash flooding in some locations.

"The situation is still evolving,” Ms Golding added.

Both the Regional Forecasting and Flood Warning Centres in Sydney are monitoring the situation and providing continual updates and briefings to other agencies including the State Emergency Service.

What you can do to prepare: