'Very hot' weather moving in for the weekend

NORTHERN Rivers residents prepare to sweat as the hot weather moves in after severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the first three days of 2018.

Storms threats have passed for now but brought large hail, damaging winds, lightening and flash flooding to parts of the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Peter Zmijewski, said the stormy weather was not unusual for this time of year.

"Given the location it's pretty normal," he said.

"There is potential for more storms early next week but before then it's going to be very hot."

By Saturday, Byron Bay and Ballina will be looking at a top of 29C with sunny conditions but most of inland will be reaching higher temperatures, including 31C in Lismore, according to BoM forecasts.

A low-intensity heatwave will stick around from Sunday continuing into next week, bringing temperatures in low to mid 30s until at least Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to sit around 31C for Ballina and Byron Bay from Sunday to at least Tuesday, and will around 33C for the few days in Lismore.

Casino residents will also need to seek out the shade as the mercury soars with temperatures expected to reach 35C on Sunday and 36C Monday and Tuesday.

Antonio Parancin, a weather forecaster from North Coast Storm Chasers said: "There will be another storm outbreak next week but until then looks like calmer weather ahead, and hot."

Stay sun safe

Cancer Council advise when the UV level is 3 or above there is a need to protect our skin using all measures: at least SPF30+ sunscreen, a sun-safe hat and clothing, utilising shade and, if possible wearing sunglasses.

The UV index for the next week is listed by BoM as 15 (extreme).