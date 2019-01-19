Very high fire danger declared for Northern Rivers

WITH temperatures set to nudge 40C on the Northern Rivers today and no significant rain recorded recently, a Very High Fire Danger Rating has been declared.

The Rural Fire Service said a Very High Fire Danger Rating has been issued for all of north eastern NSW, including the Far North Coast, North Coast, and New England areas.

These areas encompass the Local Government Areas of; Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, Clarence Valley, Tweed, and Tenterfield.

Fire Danger Ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire, if one was to start. The higher the fire danger, the more dangerous the conditions. You should use the Fire Danger Ratings as a trigger to take action.

Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on very high to extreme fire days.

When Very High Fire Danger is declared, RFS NSW advise you review your bush fire survival plan with your family. Keep yourself informed, monitor conditions and ready to act if necessary.

To reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying life, property and the environment the NSW RFS Commissioner may declare a Total Fire Ban (TOBAN).

In a Total Fire Ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended. This includes incinerators and barbecues (BBQ) which burn solid fuel, e.g: wood, charcoal or heat beads. No general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

The decision to issue a Total Fire Ban is usually made in the afternoon for the following day and usually starts at midnight and lasts for 24 hours. A Total Fire Ban may be issued on the actual day if weather conditions get worse.