Very heavy surf, strong winds make coast dangerous

Wild surf along the coast at Ballina. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

GALE force winds have battered the NSW coast, with gusts of up to more than 90km/h reported and the SES inundated with calls for help in NSW.

The wild weather started yesterday and boat owners, skippers and rock fishers are urged to take caution with a Severe Weather Warning in place for the Northern Rivers for large and powerful surf conditions.

There is also a marine wind warning along with a hazardous surf warning.

BoM is forecasting winds at 25 knots an hour on the coast, and gusts may be stronger.

Wave heights on the coast are exceeding five metres, and wave heights of eight metres have been recorded.

"A deep low pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea, in combination with a high over southeast Australia, is generating a large and powerful southerly swell along the NSW coast,” BoM said.

"Very heavy surf, with waves exceeding five metres in the surf zone, may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion along the northern half of the New South Wales coast today.

"South-facing sections of coast will be most vulnerable.

"Conditions will gradually ease through the day, although a Hazardous Surf Warning for coastal activities is expected to linger into Saturday.

"Beach conditions are likely to be dangerous, and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.”