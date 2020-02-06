’Hard to beat’: Surprise team aims for top spot in the pool

FINALS are fast approaching with Alstonville and Byron Bay on top of the ladder in Far North Coast men's A-grade water polo competition.

The Alstonville team is spearheaded by brothers Ben, Franics and Oliver Rupnik with the experienced Mal Lewis and Tom Silver also in the pool.

They recently had a 14-5 win over Byron who is having one of its best years in the top grade.

"Byron Bay has been the surprise packet this season and they're very hard to beat when they have their full squad," FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"It's been a long time since Byron Bay has played in or won a final so it would be great to see (leading player) Brendan Irwin get these guys there.

"Joost Neugebauer has been one of their best players; he's gone back to Holland so they're going to have to do it without him."

"Mal and Tom have kept the Alstonville team ticking over and the three brothers are very impressive."

Lennox Head and Mullumbimby round out the top four with another five rounds before grand final day at a pool yet to be determined.

In other water polo, Nunn was one of four local players who competed in the NSW Country Clubs competition at Mittagong on the Australia Day long weekend.

They won a silver medal playing with the Newcastle East team while Alstonville's Dan Sawyer was picked in the NSW Country team.

His Alstonville team is currently fifth on the FNC men's ladder and is still a chance of playing finals.

"A few teams can make it from here and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mullumbimby win it from third or fourth," Nunn said.

"Mullum always turns up on grand final with a solid game plan and they'll be hard to beat.

"Lennox Head have done well this season after entering two teams in the competition.

"They're still a great side even though they're not playing as one stronger squad.

The women's competition has been contested between Byron Bay and three Alstonville teams this season.