Pet dog saves family from drowning in floodwaters

Speewah resident Jenna Wilson's Ganyan Dr rental home on was wrecked during flooding. Her hero golden retriever Rusty woke her up just before her home was engulfed. Good boy, Rusty. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Speewah resident Jenna Wilson's Ganyan Dr rental home on was wrecked during flooding. Her hero golden retriever Rusty woke her up just before her home was engulfed. Good boy, Rusty. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

A GOLDEN retriever named Rusty has saved a young family from drowning in their sleep as a churning creek swallowed their Speewah home in a matter of minutes.

Ganyan Drive resident Jenna Wilson checked the waterway behind her rental property before tucking in her daughters Madison, 9, and Ruby, 8, on Monday night.

She awoke to the sound of her dog crying about midnight to find water coming though her chimney.

"I was cleaning that up, then looked around at my balcony and saw the water coming up, so I grabbed my kids, dog and cat and just ran," she said.

Ms Wilson, who moved to Speewah from Palm Cove in November, said the water receded as quickly as it surged.

All of her belongings were destroyed but for two kayaks which washed downstream.

"In the blink of an eye we've just lost everything," she said. "If I could get my kids' canoes back, it would be amazing. They got them at Christmas and now they have nothing."

Ms Wilson had contents insurance with Suncorp and hoped to hear back from the company today.

She hoped disaster assistance would also be made available to the region.

"I know we're not the only ones who have gone through this," she said.

"We saw my neighbour's shed float and his possessions wash over the road."

Rusty the dog was treated to a shampoo, a new collar and an extra chewy bone yesterday.

"I always knew he was a special boy and now we owe him our lives," Ms Wilson said.