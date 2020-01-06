‘Very exciting’: Ballina Belles take a chance on Gotta Kiss

SEALED WITH A KISS: Gotta Kiss which is part-owned by the Ballina Belles syndicate is a strong chance from the Magic Millions two-year-old class worth $2 million. Here jockey Stephanie Thornton rides Gotta Kiss to victory in race 1, the Basil Nolan Jr QTIS 2YO Plate,, during Metro Races at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, December 21, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

SEALED WITH A KISS: Gotta Kiss which is part-owned by the Ballina Belles syndicate is a strong chance from the Magic Millions two-year-old class worth $2 million. Here jockey Stephanie Thornton rides Gotta Kiss to victory in race 1, the Basil Nolan Jr QTIS 2YO Plate,, during Metro Races at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, December 21, 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

AN ALL-WOMEN syndicate, including a foursome of local ladies, is heading to the Gold Coast to give their two-year-old filly a crack at the prestigious Magic Millions.

The Ballina Belles syndicate will cheering on Gotta Kiss, a chestnut filly who will have female apprentice rider Stephanie Thornton on board in the $2 million race for two-years-olds over 1200m on January 11.

Ballina Belles member and thoroughbred breeder, Leigh Ahrens, said she will be at the barrier draw at Surfers Paradise foreshore on Tuesday morning to learn where Gotta Kiss will be starting from.

“I bred Sweet Kiss, the dame of Gotta Kiss, and I am very proud to be part of the Ballina Belles and the wonderful ladies in the syndicate,” she said.

“It’s a very open race this year and I believe she is in with a huge chance after she smashed the overall class record when she ran on December 21.”

Gotta Kiss ran the 1000m race in 56.77 seconds, bettering the previous record of 57.22.

Ahrens said Gotta Kiss had every chance of getting a win in the race, which attracts some of the best two-year-olds in the country.

“This is a very open race,” she said.

“The betting on the race is $5 for the favourite (Aim) and Gotta Kiss at $11.

“It’s a nerve-wracking time but also a very exciting one.”

Ahrens said Gotta Kis was trained by Steve O’Dea.

“She won on debut on October 5,” she said.

Ahrens said they were delighted a female jockey will be riding Gotta Kiss, particularly since she had steered the chestnut filly on all her previous races which were over 1000m and helped her win $129,550 to date.

“Apart from trainer Steve O’Dea this is an all-girl affair,” she said.

“We are all dressing up with a kiss theme for the race.

“I have diamante lips on my fascinator.”

Gotta Kiss is owned by F Middleton, G Donaldson, G Mitchell, I Brazil, J Woodbridge, J Woodcock, J Gall, K O’Dea, K Mitchell, N Ryan, P Goddard, Champagne Waughs, Ballina Belles, Pay The Girls, Robins Girls Racing, Mrs Snippets, Pay The Lady & Proven Thoroughbreds Ladies.