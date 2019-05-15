Paramedic reveals concerns about drugs at music festivals

PARAMEDIC Paul Millard has told an inquiry that he has observed an increase in the number of young people taking unknown drugs and suffering distressing episodes.

The Ambulance NSW paramedic, who has been based at Lismore for around 16 years, spoke at the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug Ice, being held at Lismore Courthouse.

Mr Millard said he had personally observed an increase in the number of times he had been called to attend patients at music festivals.

He said Splendour in the Grass was a notable example.

"I have seen a greater number of call-outs to... festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and the patients are generally younger," he said.

"A lot of them are just camping out... we get younger females and males (who) take a tablet they don't know what it is and it's very distressing.

"It's the main festival we see this at in this area."

Mr Millard said his patients differed from the other patients he dealt with in regards to overdoses, often in combination with a mental health issue.

"From my observation the patients I treat are in the lower socio-economic groups and these patients are often younger Aboriginal males," he said.

"We get called when people are having a really bad day but the Aboriginal families in particular are very honest and straightforward, they'll tell us what they (the patient) are taking and ask us for help.

"These are usually amphetamine type stimulants such as ice and speed."

Mr Millard said he had also noticed a slight increase in the amount of people he personally had to sedate due to a combination of the patient suffering from drug overdose and mental health issues.

"In the last five years there has been a moderate increase at least two times a year we are sedating for drug use for trauma and mental health," he said.

He said the mental health patients were usually more distressed and complex to deal with the the pure drug overdose patients.

"Keeping the patient, the community and us safe is a priority," he said.

"I always ask them if they have used drugs and I estimate 80 per cent say yes. These people are usually more distressed and we mange in the best possible way."

The inquiry will continue today.

Splendour in the Grass have been contacted for comment.