'Very disheartening': Volunteers devastated after theft

TWO solar bollards, which were constructed and installed thanks to dedicated volunteers have been stolen from a Kyogle park.

Kyogle Council had the two solar bollards installed in Kyogle Memorial Park. Volunteers from the Kyogle Combined Services Club donated time and resources to help construct the project.

But the bollards were stolen over the weekend of May 12-13.

"The theft of two large solar bollards at two of the sites is very disheartening for what will be an extremely beneficial project for the Kyogle community," the Richmond Police District said.

"The lights are valued at $715 each.

"The items are easily distinguishable. They are 1.3m tall, 115mm round aluminium posts with solar panels on top and 210W LED lights inside."

If anyone has information regarding the missing items, they are encouraged to contact Kyogle Council on 66 321 611 or the police on 66 620 099. Police reference is E68516908.