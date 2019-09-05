Menu
A Fire & Rescue NSW officer inspects a school bus that crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah.
A Fire & Rescue NSW officer inspects a school bus that crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah.
'VERY CONFRONTING': The moment a school bus crashed

Marc Stapelberg
Alison Paterson
by and
5th Sep 2019 9:48 AM
A RESIDENT has described this morning's bus crash as "very confronting".

Rani Bryce, a resident on Pleasant Street in Goonellabah, said she was getting ready for work when she and her dad heard a loud bang.

"We popped out here to the front and our bins are getting picked up and then school bus rear ended the big bin truck," she said.

Ms Bryce said there were about 10 children trapped on the bus at the time, who have since been removed.

"They (emergency personnel and members of the public) went to the back of the bus and cracked open one of the windscreens with one of the little tools. Then they all popped out one-by-one."

Ms Bryce said it was "very confronting to see such scenes on a Thursday morning".

Bus crashes into garbage truck: A school bus has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah.

Police said the collision between a garbage truck and school bus is now under control.

Acting Inspector Darren Cloake said one girl aged between 10 and 12 has been taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

"We understand there was enough impact in the collision which shook the kids up," he said.

"A young girl, a primary school student aged between 10 and 12 suffered possible whiplash and has been taken to hospital with a minor neck injury."

Insp Cloake said ice packs were handed out to children by paramedics.

 

Bus crashes into garbage truck: A school bus has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah. Marc Stapelberg

"The front of the bus has run the back of the garbage truck and the crash meant the main door to the bus was smashed and unable to be used, he said.

"So police, assisted by members of the public, removed the children by the rear window emergency exit."

He said both drivers have been breath-tested and both vehicles have been grounded for examination.

"The vehicles have been driven from the scene but now declared defected," he said.

"There was a slight disruption to the traffic but the roads are now cleared."

More to come.

