Officers' 'very brave' actions during alleged gunfire

Sheltering inside a police car while under fire from an alleged gunman, a police officer has been commended for her composure and maintaining radio communication contact.

Richmond Police District Acting Superintendent Susie Johnson said the police officers who attended the incident at Dunoon on around 9pm on Saturday did an extraordinary job while their vehicle was allegedly hit with bullets from what appeared to be a shotgun.

"Police went out there to protect the community," Act Supt Johnson said.

"They then became subject to being under fire themselves and had to exit the police vehicle where they took cover behind the car.

"I had one female constable who is to be commended, who maintained her composure, she took cover behind the footwall of the driver's seat and maintained contact with our radio communications.

"While they were taking cover a shot was fired at the police vehicle and hit the police vehicle and I had another very brave female sergeant who discharged her firearm in an attempt to diffuse the situation, which it didn't."

Act Insp Johnson said on route to the scene, police received reports of more shots fired at two separate homes on Rayward Rd, and another on Duncan Rd.

She said police fired a shot at the alleged shooter before retreating to a safe location where they waited for specialist units including negotiators and the dog unit.

Act Insp Johnson said the officers were to protect the community and she was thankful no one was seriously injured.

Residents were told to stay indoors, with one household advised to relocate to the bathroom after reports they could smell fire.

The alleged shooter was not in possession of a gun when he was arrested.

He has been charged with four counts of fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, two counts of discharge firearm with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of fire firearm in or near public place and faces Lismore Court on Monday morning.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to and during the incident is now underway.

Police said inquiries are continuing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence and police remind the public not to report any information via NSW Police social media pages.