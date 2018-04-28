Versatility is the aim for Wood

TALENT: Stephanie Wood is keen to up her game in the Suncorp Super Netball this year with increased defence a focus.

NETBALL: Whether it's shooting from afar or feeding the ball into the circle, Stephanie Wood certainly boasts plenty of attacking flair for her Sunshine Coast outfit.

However, in a bid to further bolster her presence on court, the 26-year-old has fixed her sights on upping her defensive game in the Suncorp Super Netball competition this year.

The goal attack is fresh from a debut experience on the Commonwealth Games, in which she earned a silver medal, and is raring to hit the court in the national competition on Sunday against the Giants.

Despite being out for the first three rounds of the inaugural Super Netball season last year due to injury, Wood still managed to snare 185 goals at 82 per cent accuracy in the following 10 rounds.

She also featured and put in a dominant display in the Lightning's championship victory in the grand final.

But, keen to maintain form and push herself to the next level, Wood believed she would need to increase the defensive facets of her game this year.

"One of the things probably for me is to have more of a defensive presence," she said.

"Turning ball over - I don't think that's necessarily something you link with me in game play so I'm really tyring to focus more on the defensive side of the game."

It's not just turnovers she's looking to for increased performance either.

"I guess I will be trying to take on more of a leadership role on court," she said.

"The Games experience definitely helped me with that but I'm one of those people that likes to think about the process and not necessarily the outcome."

Despite being part of an upset final loss to the English Roses at the Games, Wood said she still embraced the silver.

"It was actually a conversation I had with my sister and she put it in quite a good perspective in that about four years ago I wasn't even in an elite team so to fast forward four years and to have a silver medal is something that I'll cherish," she said.

Lighting will take on the Giants on Sunday.