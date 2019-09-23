Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Veronicas deny being removed from plane over bag row

23rd Sep 2019 7:34 AM

POP duo The Veronicas have disputed the account of their removal from a Sydney plane over an "incredibly intimidating and confusing" cabin baggage dispute, and are taking legal action.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso were asked to leave Qantas QF516, which was bound for Brisbane, on Sunday morning amid an argument with cabin crew.

Qantas says two passengers refused to follow the cabin crew's instructions and were "offloaded" before the plane took off.

The Australian Federal Police told AAP officers came on board amid an argument between the two passengers and staff before the women agreed to disembark, with no further issues.

But The Veronicas have hit back at reporting of the cabin baggage incident, which they said was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

"The details reported are false and in conflict with video recorded during the event and witness accounts from the flight," they said on Instagram.

"The incident was escalated without explanation why from the cabin staff. We co-operated with all requests from authorities and exited the aircraft."

The Veronicas, who caught a later flight to Brisbane, added they were pursuing legal action over the incident and media reports of it.

Police say they're still looking into the incident.

More Stories

airlines the veronicas

Top Stories

    Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    premium_icon Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    News THE situation got so out of hand, the farmers decided to close down their much-loved stall.

    Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    premium_icon Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    Crime The woman appeared in Casino Local Court for sentencing

    Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    premium_icon Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    Education "It was such a shock I thought I would drop dead"

    'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    Sport "We would have been 500-1 (odds) at the start of the season"