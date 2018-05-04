Verdict due on alleged fish and chip bombing attempts

A MAGISTRATE has reserved her ruling on two alleged bombing attempts on a Far North Coast fish and chip shop.

Magistrate Lisa Stapleton will tomorrow hand down her decision on the case against Joseph Palermo, who has pleaded not guilty to two charges of dishonestly, for financial gain, damaging property by fire.

The 40-year-old Pacific Pines man, who had been operating Menniti Seafood in Tweed Heads but was evicted in 2013, has been accused of attempting to blow up the shop twice in January, 2014.

In his closing submission before Tweed Heads Local Court today, defence solicitor Carl Edwards argued there was "no evidence" his client stood to gain anything from destroying the building.

He argued Mr Palermo's equipment, which remained stored in a shipping container on the property at the time of the alleged incidents, would bring him no benefit if they were destroyed in an explosion.

"There was, effectively, no gain," Mr Edwards said.

"There's no evidence of what that gain would have been or even that my client had any pre-meditation."

Ms Stapleton asked Mr Edwards if it was his hypothesis that Mr Palermo "just hated Mr Menniti and wanted to bomb his shop", to which he agreed.

In summing up his argument, prosecutor Gary Rowe alleged Mr Palermo was under the impression he could benefit from destroying the property, either through insurance avenues or by expediting an ongoing civil case between Palermo Seafood Pty Ltd and Mr Menniti's company, Lunapas Pty Ltd.

Mr Rowe argued the many pieces of his circumstantial case ruled out any alternative to Mr Palermo being responsible for the attempted bombings on January 7 and 11, 2014.

The accused's DNA was found an Aldi shopping bag which contained a homemade explosive after a stolen vehicle - which the accused had access to - was crashed into the shop on January 11, the court heard.

Police also located images of "sparkler bombs" and bomb-making instructions on devices seized from his home after the alleged incidents, along with "surveillance-like" photos showing the outside of the shop, allegedly taken the day before the first attempted bombing.

Mr Rowe said the defendant's father, the co-owner of Palermo Seafood, had been "walking with some difficulty" and was ruled out as a plausible suspect.

Mr Rowe said the incidents allegedly came about because of the financial pressure felt by the accused, who owed Mr Menniti some $58,000 in rent before being evicted.

"What this shows is a desperate person... under significant financial pain (who) got himself involved in this act to try to expedite his way out of it," Mr Rowe said.

Ms Stapleton will hand down her verdict before Tweed Heads Local Court today.