Mark Andrew Thomson when he appeared, with surf mat in tow, for a second day of hearings into allegations he assaulted surfer Jodie Cooper in the surf at Lennox Head on August 22 last year. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Verdict delivered in Lennox Head surf rage attack

Liana Turner
by
19th Jul 2019 3:55 PM
A LENNOX Head man has been found guilty of assaulting a former pro surfer.

Mark Andrew Thomson, 58, could be seen shaking his head briefly as Magistrate Karen Stafford read out her judgment before Ballina Local Court this afternoon.

Ms Stafford has found Thomson guilty of assaulting surfer Jodie Cooper, occasioning actual bodily harm to her, in the surf at Lennox Head on August 22 last year.

She has found Thomson "dropped in" on Ms Cooper and that they rode the same wave for some time before she left the wave in a "submissive" move.

She found beyond a reasonable doubt Thomson had held Ms Cooper's head under the water and grabbed her hair, causing her lasting pain.

Cross-AVO applications are yet to be considered by the court.

More to come.

