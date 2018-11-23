Menu
YOUNG TALENT: Vera Blue, aka Celia Pavey.
Music

Vera Blue brings her hits to the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
by
23rd Nov 2018 12:49 PM
SYDNEY'S Vera Blue (her off-stage name is Celia Pavey) is issuing new music ahead of a busy summer festival season.

Pavey's latest single is All The Pretty Girls, but she recently also unveiled a concert album, Lady Powers Live At The Forum, from a sold-out evening in Melbourne last June.

Hailing from the regional town of Forbes, she introduced herself as Celia Pavey to the public as a contestant on The Voice Australia in 2013, when she placed third.

Vera Blue emerged as a popular music project in Australia.

The vocalist and acoustic guitarist, who also plays the violin, unveiled a successful debut, This Music, in 2013.

Two years on, Pavey reinvented herself as Vera Blue, offering a more electronic sound.

Vera Blue supported Flume at Splendour in the Grass 2016, performing his number one hit Never Be Like You.

Mid-2017, Pavey delivered Perennial. The album offered singles like Regular Touch and received an ARIA nomination for Best Pop Release.

This year, Vera Blue released another single, Lady Powers, and tour last march which sold out around the country.

  • At Hotel Brunswick, 4 Mullumbimbi St, Brunswick Heads, on December 14. Tickets via Oztix.com.au.

brunswick heads hotel brunswick music vera blue whatson
Lismore Northern Star

