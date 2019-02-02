Menu
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in which a car has plunged into a river.
Vehicle plunges into river in terrifying morning crash

Bill Hoffman
2nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
A VEHICLE has plunged into the Caboolture River at Caboolture this morning with police and ambulance at the scene.

The accident happened on Esme Avenue behind the Caboolture Police Station and under the railway underpass at around 7.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people had been retrieved from the vehicle and were in a stable condition.

A police spokesperson said the occupants had been transported to hospital.

Meanwhile paramedics attended a single-vehicle rollover on Maleny Kenilworth Road at 6.38pm last night. An adult male with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

