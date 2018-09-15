Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed
Offbeat

Vehicle ploughs into Mooloolaba cafe

by Danielle Ford
15th Sep 2018 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM

BREAKING: Emergency services are on scene in Mooloolaba where a vehicle has ploughed into the front of a café outside Mantra.

FULL STORY: Wedding plans collapse after car crashes into dining area

A police media spokesperson said a pergola where people were eating breakfast was knocked over, along with a few bollards and trees.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Police were called about 7.05am to the Mooloolaba café, Cracked Pepper after a person ran a red light and crashed into the front of the café.

The driver was the only one injured in the incident and is currently still on scene.

DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period.
DAMAGE: A vehicle ploughed into cracked pepper Mooloolaba on Saturday moring during breakfast period. Contributed

Ambulance and fire crews arrived shortly after police and remain on scene with a second police crew on their way.

More information to come.

cafe crash crash into shop editors picks mooloolaba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    premium_icon Our 'secret serial killer': Could there be more victims?

    Crime WAS he one of the most dangerous killers in Australia's history? TV program to unveil details of a new investigation.

    Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    premium_icon Fraudster caught up in former mayor's loan default woes

    News The daughter of a former Lismore mayor has lost her home

    $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    premium_icon $2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

    Council News A long-vacant site could have new life with a childcare centre

    REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

    Business These Northern Rivers businesses have a lot to celebrate

    Local Partners