Vehicle fire spreads into sugar cane field

Fire crews remain at the scene of a vehicle blaze which spread into a cane field. Trevor Veale

FIRE crews have been at the scene of a blaze sparked by a vehicle on a property this afternoon.

Tweed Rural Fire Service Inspector Bob Wilcox said they were called to Myocum Rd, Mullumbimby about 12.40pm.

He said a vehicle on a cane farm had been in use when it caught alight.

The fire burnt through about 20 hectares of sugar cane before being contained.

Insp Wilcox said about four crews, consisting of 12 volunteer firefighters, had attended the scene.

Firefighters are continuing to black out the fire.