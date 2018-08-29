Menu
CARE PACKAGE: A Northern Rivers solider on deployment to Afghanistan had told the Lismore RSL Sub-Branch he and his mates were thrilled to receive the care package they sent him.
Vegemite, Star newspapers: Special care package for soldier

Alison Paterson
29th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
A SOLIDER from the region deployed to Afghanistan has thanked a local RSL Sub-Branch for sending a care package which he said boosted the spirits of him and his mates.

City of Lismore RSL Sub-Branch president Cec Harris said the defence force member, who cannot be named for security reasons, was thrilled to receive the care package.

"He and his mates totally enjoyed the contents which included Anzac biscuits, Vegemite, other Aussie snacks and treats,” he said.

"Another bonus for the soldiers was the inclusion of Northern Star newspapers donated by Goonellabah Newsagency.”

Mr Harris said Australian Defence Force personnel really appreciated the parcels, which gave them a taste of home.

"These care packages are a welcome bonus and surprise to our Defence Force members serving overseas, with temperatures of over 50 degrees every day, no opportunity to purchase Australian snacks or food and no printed media from home available,” he said.

"The Lismore Sub Branch and Women's Auxiliary derived considerable pleasure in preparing and posting these care packages.”

Mr Harris said and members welcome any opportunity to send these packages to serving troops and urges anyone with family overseas deployment to contact the Sub Branch.

Lismore RSL honourary secretary Wilson McClelland asked families and friends of any defence force personnel from the region to feel welcome to make contact so a care package could be sent to their loved ones serving overseas.

"The family of any defence services person from the 2480 postcode serving overseas should contact the Lismore Sub-Branch on 02 6621 3851 so we can send them a package,” he said.

Mr McClelland said the Lismore Sub-branch is active in other ways such as supporting the War Widows Guild.

"Earlier this week we sent 41 knitted doilies to the War Widows Guild in Sydney who then will present these multi-coloured doilies to the next of kin of our Defence Force members who have been deceased in action in Afghanistan,” he said.

"This touching gesture was made possible by a local lady, Jennifer Sherwin, who wanted to do something for the families of these deceased Defence Force members, we sincerely thank her and for the War Widows Guild in their assistance in distribution.”

