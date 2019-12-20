Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

NOT FISH: Partnering with Future Farm Co, Hunky Dory is serving up 'fishless fish' in a variety of ways – a fried pack with sweet potato wedges, in a burger or wrap, or in a wholesome Hunky Bowl.

NOT FISH: Partnering with Future Farm Co, Hunky Dory is serving up 'fishless fish' in a variety of ways – a fried pack with sweet potato wedges, in a burger or wrap, or in a wholesome Hunky Bowl.

VEGANS rejoice, a trip to the fish and chip shop with family or friends offer more than just potato scallops and lemon wedges from now on.

The Byron Bay restaurant of Melbourne-based franchise Hunky Dory Fish & Chips, now offers Australia's first plant-based 'fishless fish, as part of a wider plant-based menu, tapping into a growing demand for vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian meal options at casual dining

restaurants around the country.

Partnering with plant-based food company Future Farm Co, Hunky Dory is serving up 'fishless fish' in a variety of ways - a fried pack with sweet potato wedges, in a burger or wrap, or in a Hunky Bowl.

The 'fishless fish' is described as firm in texture, made from soy, wheat and pea proteins, vegetables and ancient grains including quinoa, amaranth, millet and kamut ‒ a type of Oriental wheat.

The menu also promises the meals are easy to digest and free of cholesterol, trans and saturated fats, as well as being animal and dairy free.

Also in the plant-based menu are Hunky Spring Rolls, Southern Fried Cauliflower, Cous Cous Salad and Spiced Cauliflower Salad.

COLOUR: The 'fishless fish' is described as firm in texture, and made from soy, wheat and pea proteins, vegetables and ancient grains, free of cholesterol, trans and saturated fats, as well as being animal and dairy free.

Hunky Dory founder and managing director Greg Robotis said since opening the first store in Port Melbourne in 2004 he was always conscious of accommodating all customer's needs, no matter what their dietary requirements are.

"We opened the first Hunky Dory store with a vision to shake up the fish and chip game," he said.

"We know fish and chips are an Aussie diet staple and we wanted to offer a healthier spin alongside traditional fish and chips.

"We always want our customers to feel included and considered, so we're pulling up a new chair to the Hunky table and diving into the plant-based space," he said.

Adrian Gastevski, director of Future Farm Co says the partnership with Hunky Dory was the perfect platform for the launch the 'fishless fish' into the casual dining space.

"It's an indisputable fact that more Australians are looking to include less meat in their diets, and this could be for a number of reasons - environmentalism, dietary choices such as veganism, vegetarianism, or flexitarianism," he said.

"Our mission is to make delicious plant-based proteins, including seafoods, accessible to every Australian, which is why the partnership with Hunky Dory made perfect sense."