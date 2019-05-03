Vegan activist savages her critics

A vegan activist and Queensland government worker has savaged her critics in a series of online rants, saying coverage of her court case was "scummy".

Angela Banovic, a vegan and activist, was convicted over her role in a protest at an abattoir in Queensland.

She was one of the 17 people arrested in connection with the April 8 protest, which saw about 20 protesters chain themselves to equipment inside the Yangan abattoir.

Ms Banovic was fined $500 for trespassing after pleading guilty.

The judge also ordered the group of activists split costs worn by the abattoir in the shutdown - $3000 - with the 17 accused paying $180 each.

In a series of Facebook posts and comments, the activist said she resents having to pay fines for her role in the protest.

Ms Banovic is senior executive officer who has worked for the Queensland government for 14 years.

She told the court she acted out of desperation, while apologising for breaking the law.

"I hate having to give them (the abattoir) $180 but at the end of the day I don't have a charge against my name and I can travel to Coffs (Harbour) for ETT and to Iceland and Faroes to fight for more animals," she said in a Facebook comment.

"I need to be able to travel and I also need to have no convictions for my employment that pays for my activism."

Ms Banovic and her co-protesters were fined $180 each for temporarily shutting down the abattoir.

The activists entered the Yangan Cary Bros abattoir about 4am and refused to leave until they were given three lambs.

Ms Banovic took to Facebook yesterday to say she was glad the case was over, complaining her bail conditions - including a curfew made her feel - "like a prisoner for the last few weeks!".

"Damn it feels good to be free from a curfew yeeww!" she wrote.

In a live streamed video from the day of her sentencing, she said she was able to "speak on behalf of the animals" while representing herself in court.

She explained how abattoir workers called police soon after discovering the protesters, and officers watched the activists negotiate the handover of three lambs to the activists.

"Moral of the story … you can't help those who are so dependant on a broken system that they are trying so hard to protect. Even if it makes no sense whatsoever," Ms Banovic wrote.

She also jibed at coverage of her case, saying there's "no way" her conviction could affect her work.

"Lol plus there are so many departments (at my work) they wouldn't be able to find me," she said.

Ms Banovic is currently employed at the Queensland Department of Housing, according to her LinkedIn profile, describing herself as a "polished, well-presented and positive Executive Assistant".

"The department does not comment on matters concerning employees or former employees," a Queensland Housing Department spokesperson told news.com.au.

In a live streamed video she said she wouldn't name where she was working "obviously, because I don't want where I work or what I do for a living to be impacted".

Ms Banovic was fined for trespassing on a Queensland abattoir.

Angela Banovic has slammed her critics online, calling them 'scummy'.

"Please also watchdominion.com to see why I chose to break the law and trespass," Ms Banovic wrote in a post on May 1.

"The animals deserve better. They don't want to die! The abhorrent cruelty shown in the hidden camera footage of this particular slaughterhouse was horrific and there is no investigation of animal cruelty whatsoever."