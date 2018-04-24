VCR is gone, but I haven't parted with my DVD player... yet

Maggie Cooper finally got rid of her old VCR in 2009.

IN AN effort to de-clutter my life (without going to extremes), I had a bit of a cleanout last weekend.

Now, I don't have a huge amount of clutter; I learned long ago to keep knickknacks to an absolute minimum - simply because I am a reluctant cleaner and the fewer bits and pieces I have on display, the easier it is to dust. Did I mention I hate dusting?

But I noticed about a month ago that I had four DVD players definitely cluttering up various rooms, particularly when you understand that the last time I watched a DVD was in 2015.

Since then, video streaming and iTunes downloads have taken over in this household; no shelf space needed and nothing to, you guessed it, dust. Win/win.

So I gave one to a friend who owns a holiday house, another to yet another friend whose own player conveniently died about a fortnight earlier, and one went to the local op shop.

The last one I will keep, only because if I get rid of that I'll then be forced to distribute to other friends my extensive indie movie collection.

Back in 2009 I cut ties with my last VCR as I no longer owned any tapes.

It was a significant day for me; I had owned one since 1981.

Back then we were quite the trendsetters, although our first player had a remote control that was connected by a long cord.

That machine was conveniently stolen just after the cordless remote was invented (thank you, burglar scum) and the replacement was the one I jettisoned last decade.

I was the person most likely to be invited for dinner back in the 80s as I was skilled at setting up a VCR and teaching others how to watch one channel while recording another.

Every time a mate's recorder was stolen they'd wait a couple of weeks until the insurance company coughed up and bingo, they'd bung an apricot chicken casserole in the oven and there I'd be on hands and knees with my head buried behind the telly.

Fast forward a few years and now I spend my spare time connecting neighbours' computers.

If only I'd started charging for my services all those years ago, I'd now be able to afford a house cleaner.