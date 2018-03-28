Vans with 'horrible messages' not welcome: Ballina mayor

This Wicked Van was spotted in Byron Main Beach car park back in March 2016.

OFFENSIVE messages on campervans are "completely unacceptable”, says the Ballina mayor.

Cr David Wright spoke out after a Ballina grandmother said she was "revolted” and "sickened” by a slogan on a Wicked campervan, which she spotted close to a popular children's playground.

"That is inappropriate message for the story we are trying to sell for Ballina which is a family friendly place to come and enjoy the beaches, shops and tourism areas,” Cr Wright said.

"To have that sort of signage for visitors and everyone with Easter coming up and school holidays, I just hope there is not a proliferation of these vans.”

Cr Wright said he would be taking the issue to council to discuss what sort of level of enforcement they could implement to prevent this from happening again.

"I certainly would support legislation that bans this sort of horrible message,” he said.

"I just don't understand, it's not in my make-up to understand why someone would put that out there, who are they trying to impress?”