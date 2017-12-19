Vanpackers hit back: 'We'd rather pay the fine'

WE'RE NOT COPPING IT: Tamara and Vladi Kravtsov, of Israel, enjoying the sights and sounds of Byron Bay in their van.

WE'RE NOT COPPING IT: Tamara and Vladi Kravtsov, of Israel, enjoying the sights and sounds of Byron Bay in their van. Marc Stapelberg

VANPACKERS of Byron say they would rather pay the council's fine than stay in one of the holiday parks.

They claim the root cause for them risking it and illegally parking on the coastline is because they can't justify the extreme expenses incurred when parking in one of the many caravan parks.

Tamara and Vladi Kravtsov, of Israel, enjoying the sights and sounds of Byron Bay in their van. Marc Stapelberg

Israeli couple, Tamara and Vladi Kravtsov said they would rather pay the $100 fine weekly than pay $98 a night to park their van legally.

"If the fine is not more than $200 I'd rather pay that fine once in a week or every couple of days instead of paying $100 every day, it's cheaper,” Mr Kravtsov said.

The couple said they were not against paying, however when they arrived in Byron a few days ago they were shocked to hear how much it would cost them and one friend to stay in a caravan park.

"We aren't against paying, we like showers and electricity, but it is just expensive,” Mrs Kravtsov said.

Vanpackers speak out: Israeli couple, Tamara and Vladi Kravtsov said they would rather pay the $100 fine weekly than pay $98 a night to park their van legally.

Tom Robb, of Victoria, believes vanpackers bring money into local economies through pubs, groceries and cafes. Marc Stapelberg

Victorian man Tom Robb has been living in his van on and off for the last nine years, frequently visiting Byron Bay.

He said if council was to crack down even more on free vanpackers it would potentially destroy tourism in the area.

"Just because we're vanpacking it and deciding not to stay in caravan parks, we're still good for the economy because we are still in Byron,” Mr Robb said.

Tom Robb, of Victoria, believes vanpackers bring money into local economies through pubs, groceries and cafes. Marc Stapelberg

"We're still swimming at the beaches, we're still coming to the cafes, we're still going out to the clubs and bars.

"People are still coming in and spending money it's just that we're saving that little bit by staying at a place like this.”

Tom Robb loves to tour in his van: Victorian man Tom Robb has been exploring Australia in his van on and off for the last 9 years, frequently visiting Byron Bay.

Tom Dyer, of England, said the Arts Factory used to provide reasonable priced van accomodation in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

English backpacker Tom Dyer said he was happily paying to stay in places like the Arts Factory, however since it has been shut down he felt he could not afford to pay for other holiday parks in the area.

"Byron is far too expensive for paid accommodation,” Mr Dyer said.

"Some of the caravan parks are charging the same as you pay for a hostel, so it doesn't seem quite fair.”

"What the arts factory was charging was reasonable, that was like $18 a night.”

Tom Dyer believs sites are too expensive: English backpacker Tom Dyer said he was happily paying to stay in places like the Arts Factory, however since it has been shut down he felt he could not afford to pay for other holiday parks in the area.

Jack Allen, Kyle Simmonds, and Duncan Hogan, of Victoria, believe the paid locations for vans in Byron Bay are not value for money when it comes to cost. Marc Stapelberg

Kyle Simmonds and his two mates from Victoria are currently on a road trip all along the East Coast of Australia and said they are trying to lower expenses where possible.

"We are just looking for the most cheap alternative we can get,” Mr Simmonds said.

"The longer our money lasts, the longer we can keep on the road and keep enjoying ourselves.”

On their trip up, Mr Simmonds said they have stayed in both paid and unpaid parking spaces and camped out.

Jack Allen, Kyle Simmonds, and Duncan Hogan, of Victoria, believe the paid locations for vans in Byron Bay are not value for money when it comes to cost. Marc Stapelberg

However, again he said he was shocked to see how much Byron sites costed compared to other competing camp-sites.

"Some of the parks are just way to expensive and the caravan parks rip you off a bit, so we are just here for the cheaper alternative,” Mr Simmonds said.

Mates love touring in their van: Kyle Simmonds and his two mates from Victoria are currently on a road trip all along the East Coast of Australia and said they are trying to lower expenses where possible.

Miriam Garcia, of Spain, said she thought the price for vans meant you might as well get hostile accommodation. Marc Stapelberg

Finally, Spanish backpacker Miriam Garcia said she came to Byron to experience vanpacking in all its glory but found even camping on a tent site in the CBD was unaffordable/

She said she had been parking in car parks around the area to avoid paying.

Even with the imminent threat of being fined, she said it would not deter her from continuing to park in these free parking areas.