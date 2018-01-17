Vanpackers are forced to pay fines: Council

Byron Shire Council is concerned about the spike in illegal camping at Scarabolittis Lookout at St Helena.

NATIONAL and international tourists are not getting out of their parking fines, according to Byron Shire Council.

Director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said the recovery rate of fines issued on the number plate of the van (or car) were generally very good.

"The fines are issued to the registered owner,” Ms Burt said.

"Where the registered owner is a car rental company it generally seeks to recoup the amount of the fine from the person who hired the vehicle.”

A lot of the fines issued by the council in relation to illegal camping are for parking in 'No Parking' zones.

"Many of these areas are signed for no parking between for example 1am-5am which effectively targets illegal camping,” Ms Burt said.

"Council's Enforcement staff generally start work very early to target people parking in these areas.”

Illegal camping in the Byron Shire will continue to be a focus for the council in 2018.

"Hopefully people will get the message that there is a very good chance they will be fined if they decide to try free camp around beach areas ad in residential streets.”