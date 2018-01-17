Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vanpackers are forced to pay fines: Council

Byron Shire Council is concerned about the spike in illegal camping at Scarabolittis Lookout at St Helena.
Byron Shire Council is concerned about the spike in illegal camping at Scarabolittis Lookout at St Helena.
Samantha Poate
by

NATIONAL and international tourists are not getting out of their parking fines, according to Byron Shire Council.

Director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said the recovery rate of fines issued on the number plate of the van (or car) were generally very good.

"The fines are issued to the registered owner,” Ms Burt said.

"Where the registered owner is a car rental company it generally seeks to recoup the amount of the fine from the person who hired the vehicle.”

A lot of the fines issued by the council in relation to illegal camping are for parking in 'No Parking' zones.

"Many of these areas are signed for no parking between for example 1am-5am which effectively targets illegal camping,” Ms Burt said.

"Council's Enforcement staff generally start work very early to target people parking in these areas.”

Illegal camping in the Byron Shire will continue to be a focus for the council in 2018.

"Hopefully people will get the message that there is a very good chance they will be fined if they decide to try free camp around beach areas ad in residential streets.”

Topics:  byron shire council illegal camping northern rivers council parking fines

Lismore Northern Star
REVEALED: Tests done on lake's blue-green algae levels

REVEALED: Tests done on lake's blue-green algae levels

BALLINA Shire Council has received the latest test results on blue-green algae levels at Lake Ainsworth, but microbiological tests have not been finalised.

Traffic headache hits Bruxner Highway

ROADWORKS HELL: Long wait times for motorists have set in at the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar as work to replace a culvert gets underway.

There is no avoiding this major thoroughfare

Massive new development to unleash congestion 'bomb'

NEW SUBURB: A map showing the total area rezoned in 2014 to make way for a massive new housing estate on Byron Bay's western fringe.

"It's just going to be a nightmare”

When you're on the front page because you want a job

Lisa Purcell and Mitchell Hardman are looking for work in Casino.

Need a job?

Local Partners