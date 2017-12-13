Vandals dump rubbish in community park

Bulwinkel Park,Alstonville land care co-ordinator Malcolm Johnson with Bevan Burnham at the site where someone dumped rubbish on the plants.

BULWINKEL Park was vandalised for the second time this year on Tuesday night, after a suspected local dumped rubbish on a memorial garden.

Alstonville Landcare co-ordinator Malcolm Johnson said neighbour and fellow Landcare member Bevan Burnham found the destroyed garden bed early yesterday morning.

"We've just had another band of vandalism and illegal dumping on the park,” Mr Johnson said.

"Anybody who destroys North Coast environment should go live in Gaza, Kolkata or favelas of Rio de Janeiro and get out of this district because they don't appreciate Australia.”

"Maybe we could get rid of the scum and vandals.”

The memorial garden was dedicated to Ken Dunstan who was instrumental in the development of the emblem of Alstonville.

"We first started this as part of the 150 years celebration of Alstonville,” Mr Johnson said.

"The garden is a memorial for Ken Dunstan who developed the Tibouchina Alstonville.”

Ballina Shire council staff have since visited the park and cleaned up the mess, and Landcare volunteers have been tirelessly working away to save the garden.

Mr Johnson said he was fed up with how people were treating the park and said it was time for everyone to be more considerate.

"It's time that people decided the Richmond River has be looked after,” he said.

"We planted 1500 trees all the way through McGuire's Creek, we are trying to protect it because there's platypus, eels, turtles and so on in here.”

"It's part of the healthy river scheme, it's part of Landcare and we have got to look after the Richmond River.”