Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Vandals dump rubbish in community park

Bulwinkel Park,Alstonville land care co-ordinator Malcolm Johnson with Bevan Burnham at the site where someone dumped rubbish on the plants.
Bulwinkel Park,Alstonville land care co-ordinator Malcolm Johnson with Bevan Burnham at the site where someone dumped rubbish on the plants. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Poate
by

BULWINKEL Park was vandalised for the second time this year on Tuesday night, after a suspected local dumped rubbish on a memorial garden.

Alstonville Landcare co-ordinator Malcolm Johnson said neighbour and fellow Landcare member Bevan Burnham found the destroyed garden bed early yesterday morning.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We've just had another band of vandalism and illegal dumping on the park,” Mr Johnson said.

"Anybody who destroys North Coast environment should go live in Gaza, Kolkata or favelas of Rio de Janeiro and get out of this district because they don't appreciate Australia.”

"Maybe we could get rid of the scum and vandals.”

The memorial garden was dedicated to Ken Dunstan who was instrumental in the development of the emblem of Alstonville.

"We first started this as part of the 150 years celebration of Alstonville,” Mr Johnson said.

"The garden is a memorial for Ken Dunstan who developed the Tibouchina Alstonville.”

Ballina Shire council staff have since visited the park and cleaned up the mess, and Landcare volunteers have been tirelessly working away to save the garden.

Mr Johnson said he was fed up with how people were treating the park and said it was time for everyone to be more considerate.

"It's time that people decided the Richmond River has be looked after,” he said.

"We planted 1500 trees all the way through McGuire's Creek, we are trying to protect it because there's platypus, eels, turtles and so on in here.”

"It's part of the healthy river scheme, it's part of Landcare and we have got to look after the Richmond River.”

Topics:  alstonville ballina shire council bulwinkel park landcare northern rivers environment

Lismore Northern Star
Health boss 'open and frank' about hospital challenges

Health boss 'open and frank' about hospital challenges

MAJOR floods and a busy summer season made for a challenging year for our hospitals across the Northern Rivers.

Parking, parking and more parking on the agenda

Bangalow residents protest planned parking metres in the main street of the town.

Three motions have been put forward by various councillors

Beloved home is safe despite being in high-risk flood area

RAISED UP: North Lismore resident, Debbie Childs had her house raised through the voluntary house raising scheme.

Government scheme helps homeowners get to new levels

Local students shine in this year's HSC

Rivers Secondary College Lismore High campus student Sarah Lane, 17, is looking forward to getting her HSC results.

The wait is over for more than 55,000 NSW HSC students

Local Partners