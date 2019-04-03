Vandals burn down popular coastal lookout

OUTRAGE: A popular coastal viewing platform overlooking Angels Beach in Ballina has been damaged by fire as a result of vandalism over the weekend.

OUTRAGE: A popular coastal viewing platform overlooking Angels Beach in Ballina has been damaged by fire as a result of vandalism over the weekend. Jackie Munro

VANDALS have damaged a popular coastal viewing platform in East Ballina.

A spokesman from the Rural Fire Service said a crew from Lennox Head Rural Fire Brigade was called to extinguish the fire early Saturday morning, which engulfed the wooden platform.

Ballina Shire Council have since made temporary repairs, with more permanent repairs needed.

People visiting the beach said they were disappointed to see the damage at what is a very popular spot, with one man saying it was "lucky the fire didn't spread out into the bush”.

Victorian woman Katherine Waller is currently staying in Ballina with her husband Luke, who is disabled, and said she was disappointed to see the platform damaged.

"It's just such a shame to see someone needlessly damage the lookout,” she said.

"We were recommended to come and visit Angels Beach, and they said this platform was good for people in wheelchairs, so we get here and find it burnt out.

"It just really makes me wonder why people do things like this, when all it does it hurt the community.”

The platform overlooks Angels Beach at East Ballina and was built more than 15 years ago by Angels Beach residents, working under the title of Beachfront Parade Dunecare Group.