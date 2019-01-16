Vandal severs Telstra cables with angle grinder

IT IS believed an angle grinder was used to sever telecommunications cables under the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore on Sunday night.

A Telstra spokesman said significant damage was caused by the vandalism, and said it looked like seven cables under the bridge were cut with an angle grinder.

Telstra manager for northern NSW Mike Marom said the damage to cables, reported on 12.30am on Monday morning, was above Victoria Street.

He said the location under the bridge made the repair "challenging" - specialist equipment, a large 350m length cable, platforms and traffic management were brought in to restore services.

Mr Marom said damage to a large fibre optic cable had been restored, and crews were working to restore optical cables.

He said they were unable to know the extent of the impact on customers, but they had not experienced a large volume of fault complaints. Mobile services were not impacted by the vandalism.

"We apologise to our customers. It is a high priority and crews are working hard to restore services.

"If there are no other complications, like weather, we anticipate having services back up prior to the weekend."

Police have been notified.