Vandal causes $3500 to Lismore takeaway shop

A VANDAL has inflicted $3500 of damage of a Keen St takeaway shop in Lismore's CBD, police say.

Police allege the man, 24, kicked in the front security roller shutters at the front of the shop's entrance, causing the shutters to dislodge and buckle.

The man was detained by police a short time later in the early hours on Saturday, August 26.

He was charged by police with one count of destroy property and will face Lismore Local Court in October.

Police also will be seeking compensation for the damage caused to the takeaway store on behalf of the owner.

The incident has led police to issue a timely warning to the community about anti-social behaviour in the CBD.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Lismore City Council security, plain clothes and uniformed police carry out regular foot and car patrols throughout the area.

These patrols he said are strengthened by the installation of "some very high quality" CCTV cameras.

"Anyone being anti-social can expect to be spoken to, either on the night or when they are later identified on CCTV," Snr Const Henderson said.