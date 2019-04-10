Van Morrison's songs on stage

MAESTRO: Vince Jones has set the benchmark for Australian jazz vocalist/musicians across his 20 albums.

MAESTRO: Vince Jones has set the benchmark for Australian jazz vocalist/musicians across his 20 albums. Tajette O'Halloran

VAN Morrison's Masterpieces is a show by Vince Jones and the Astral Orchestra.

When The Beatles stopped touring and progressed to psychedelic rock and Dylan left folk and went electric, Van Morrison hired some of New York's finest jazz musicians and recorded two albums: Astral Weeks and Moondance.

Both albums had enormous impact on aspiring musicians and singers around the world.

Now, Vince Jones has invited a selection of Australia's finest jazz/rock musicians to form The Astral Orchestra.

His music director, Matt McMahon, joins him in this homage to Van's extraordinary repertoire; his most acclaimed album, the magical Astral Weeks - a poetic, mercurial blend of jazz, folk and blues - and most commercially successful, the wonderful soul/jazz influenced Moondance.

The Van Morrison Masterpieces concert brings together Vince Jones (vocal, trumpet) with the eight-piece Astral Orchestra, formed by Matt McMahon (piano AND musical director), Ben Hauptman (guitar), Ben Robertson (bass), James Hauptman (drums), Paul Cutlan (saxophone AND flute), Phil Slater (trumpet), Eugenie Costello (violin) and Stephanie Zarka (violin).