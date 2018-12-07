Blazing van sparks arson investigation

BURNT: Warwick Police were called to a carpark behind Palmerin St last night where a van was engulfed in flames.

UPDATE: POLICE believe a fire that engulfed a van in a Warwick carpark on Thursday night was deliberately lit.



Warwick Detective Senior Constable Glen Roche said police were investigating the blaze as arson.



Sen-Constable Roche said the van was not stolen, but was parked by its owners in the carpark.



The owner was the person who reported the fire to emergency services.



Police, paramedics and two fire crews were called to the carpark behind Palmerin St, near the corner of Percy St and Palmerin St, about 11.30pm.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze had also set fire to a nearby water tank structure.



Superficial damage was caused to another vehicle.



Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.



They left the scene shortly after 11.50am.



No one was injured in the blaze.



Sen-Constable Roche said a man with a slim build was seen around the van just before it was set alight.



The investigation into the fire is ongoing.



Anyone with information about the fire is urged to phone Warwick Police on 46604444.

INITIAL: POLICE were called to the carpark behind Palmerin St last night, near the intersection of Percy St and Palmerin St, where a van was fully engulfed in flames.

Two fire crews were also called to the scene about 11.30pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews went into action to put out the fire, which also set fire to a structure and caused superficial heat damage on another vehicle.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes and fire crews left the scene shortly after 11.50am.

The burnt car remained at the scene this morning. Contributed

Police and paramedics also attended the scene, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Sergeant Greg Burton said the van was unregistered and the fire was still being investigated by police.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to phone Warwick Police on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.