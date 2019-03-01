Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Van gutted by flames in early morning blaze

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 8:54 AM

POLICE are investigating what started a vehicle fire in a Gold Coast industrial overnight which completely destroyed a van.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Export Dr at Molendinar just before 3am on Friday, after reports of a vehicle fully alight.

The van had been parked on the street at the time, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Crews made quick work of extinguishing the fire but the Toyota Hiace was completely destroyed by the flames.

Police are now looking into the fire this morning but said the vehicle had not been stolen.

The Gold Coast Bulletin understands the owner of the van will inspect the damage today.

The blaze comes less than a month after a separate industrial fire destroyed storage sheds in Molendinar, also breaking out in the early hours of the morning.

blaze car fire fire

Top Stories

    'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    premium_icon 'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    News Supreme Court awards costs to Esther Rockett in failed defamation case.

    Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    premium_icon Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    Council News Finishing the sculpture could cost another $40,000

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Celebrity Call it the Hemsworth ­effect

    Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    premium_icon Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    Crime The pair were arrested at Broken Head on Wednesday afternoon