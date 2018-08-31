Menu
Valuable insight into Northern Rivers' property market

31st Aug 2018 7:00 AM

THE Northern Rivers offers a lifestyle many Australians dream about.

A fantastic climate, spectacular beaches, great schools and sporting facilities, a thriving food culture and a real sense of community.

It's no surprise, then, that there is a massive amount of interest in the Northern Rivers real estate market.

Sold On Northern Rivers brings together the most up-to-date local data and information in one easy-to-read, accessible publication to meet that demand.

Sold On Northern Rivers contains valuable insights into our booming market, profiling suburbs across the entire region, from New Brighton in the north, to Evans Head in the south and Tenterfield in the west.

It is an extension of the service we provide in The Northern Star's Real Estate Guide every Saturday, which contains the biggest range of properties on the market from around the region.

It contains data on prices, growth and investment potential, along with detailed, localised information and helpful, easy-to-understand tips and advice.

Whether you are a first or second home buyer, investor or vendor, Sold On Northern Rivers will help you in those all-important purchasing or selling decisions.

Don't miss out on your copy - only in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

