20°
News

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Sue Dunlevy, National Health Reporter, News Corp Australia Network | 31st May 2017 7:41 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TENS of thousands of packs of Valium are being recalled after blister strips of the sleeping pill and anti-anxiety drug were stolen from packs and other medicines substituted.

The Department of Health has failed to issue a media release to notify the public of the danger, even though NSW police are investigating and patients are at risk of double dosing on the substituted medicines.

When it became aware of the problem last week the Therapeutic Goods Administration put up a notice on its website.

Packs of paracetamol codeine pills used for pain, rosuvatstain pills used to control cholesterol and pantoprazole pills used for stomach ulcers have also been recalled in connection with the substitution.

Thirty thousand Valium prescriptions are dispensed each month to treat anxiety, relax muscles, to treat trembling, confusional states or anxiety associated with alcohol withdrawal, and/or to treat panic attacks.

A spokesman for Health Minister Greg Hunt said the TGA put out a public notification on its website on 26 May.

"In addition, the manufacturer is undertaking a public recall," he said.

More on this at the Herald-Sun

 

THE FULL RECALL NOTICE

Recall - potential medicine tampering

Consumers and health professionals are advised that Roche Products, in consultation with the TGA, is recalling all batches of Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in blister packs of 50 tablets due to the discovery of evidence of medicine tampering.

Valium 5 mg tablets contain diazepam, which is used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms and muscle spasms.

It has been identified that blister pack sheets containing other medicines have been substituted into some packs of Valium 5 mg tablets. These medicines may include (but may not be limited to) BTC Paracetamol Codeine tablets, BTC Rosuvastatin 10 mg tablets and Apotex-Pantoprazole 40 mg tablets.

If a patient has an affected pack, there is a risk that they will not have adequate supply of their medicine and could take the incorrect medicine, which could have serious health consequences.

The issue is currently being investigated in conjunction with the relevant authorities. However, it is believed that the tampering is not widespread.

Information for consumers

If you or someone you provide care for takes Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in 50 tablet blister packs, do not take them and please promptly return any unused medicine to a pharmacy for a refund and to arrange alternative medicine (you may need to bring a valid prescription/repeat).

If possible, you're advised to return your Valium to the same pharmacy from which it was dispensed.

There are a number of generic diazepam products that are bioequivalent to Valium. They contain the same active ingredient and work in the same way, and in most situations can be safely substituted for any returned Valium.

Please note that all tablets or capsules supplied in a pack should be identical and any product names on the blister packs should match those on the external packaging. If you notice any discrepancies with your medicine, talk to your pharmacist.

If you have any other questions or concerns about this issue, talk to your health professional.

Information for health professionals

If you treat patients who take Valium, please be aware of this issue.

Roche Products has written to pharmacists providing further information about this issue, including details of the recall process. Please inspect your stock and quarantine all batches of Valium 5 mg tablets supplied in blister packs of 50 tablets before returning them to your wholesaler.

Patients returning unused or partially used packs of Valium 5 mg tablets in 50 tablet blister packs should be provided a full refund and, if possible, offered an equivalent generic product to ensure continuation of therapy and avoid any risks of discontinuation symptoms. If Valium was dispensed under instructions by the prescriber to not substitute, you may need to contact the prescriber to discuss this issue.

If you have any further questions or concerns about this issue, please contact Roche Products on 1800 233 950 (for general inquires).

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks tampering valium

New cafe rises from the flood

New cafe rises from the flood

THE flood's devastating effect couldn't sway a business owner from setting up in Lismore.

Valium products recalled amid tampering fears

Thirty thousand Valium prescriptions are dispensed each month

Is Lismore to be the new home for the proposed ski jump?

The Lennox Head protest on May 27 saw the State Government axe the DA for the proposed ski jump.

Page MP in negotiations to keep the ski jump in the Northern Rivers

Life is good when you take time to appreciate it: OPINION

THE GOOD LIFE: Enjoying simple things such as gardening is part of what makes life so good.

Appreciate what you have

Local Partners

Skatepark location decided for Ballina shire

COUNCIL decides on the Wollongbar sports site.

Karams back in business with healthy choices

FAMILY AFFAIR: Karams Healthy Choices in Casino has opened, and it's all in the family. Pictured is Chelsea Law, baby Ethan Zaiko, Jeremy Law, Alex Zaiko, Neil Law, Tracey Law and boy Flynn Zaiko.

Law family breathe new life into former home of Karam's Fruit Market

Get a taste for local avos on bus tour

LESSON IN AVOS: Pictured promoting the Taste the Region bus tours to be held as part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival are, from left, Sarah Smith from major sponsor Dan Murphy's, tour hosts Robyn and David Harmon, and Tom Silver, who will open up his family's avocado farm to the tour.

He doesn't call himself Avocado Tom for no reason

Call to hold skateboard event

Shooting above the lip.

Calling for expressions of interest to manage a skateboarding event

Dig in and plant a tree at Lennox

Tree planting this weekend at Lennox Head.

A long-running tree planting campaign is on Friday, Lennox Headland

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Married at First Sight's Simon and Alene announce split in joint statement.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 11.30AM - 12.00PM First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!