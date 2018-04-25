Menu
Valentine Holmes still has hopes for the Sharks’ fullback jersey.
Rugby League

Holmes still has eyes for Sharks fullback jersey

by Aaron Bunch
25th Apr 2018 3:06 PM

CRONULLA ace Valentine Holmes hasn't given up on his desire to wear the NRL club's No. 1 jersey long-term.

After starting the season in his preferred position at fullback, Holmes was shifted back to the right wing by coach Shane Flanagan and will again line up there for Saturday's NRL clash against the Gold Coast.

Holmes says he's not disappointed with the move despite off-season arrival Josh Dugan seemingly cementing himself in the fullback role.

"There's no promises in NRL, or any sport, unless you're Johnathan Thurston or someone like that," he told AAP on Wednesday.

Josh Dugan is currently the first choice fullback at the Sharks.
"Obviously I'd love to play fullback but I'm just grateful I'm playing."

The 22-year-old said although his focus was the team and learning from the more experienced players, he was also eyeing the record books.

"I want to run hard and do what's best for the team.

"And obviously try and keep winning more games and try and play finals footy. That's my main goal," he said.

"(But) the club try record is 19. I've equalled that so I want to try and get above it if I can."

