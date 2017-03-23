28°
News

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

Adam Hourigan
| 23rd Mar 2017 4:46 PM
LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner
LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan and State Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis today paid tribute to the Honourable Ian Robinson, the former member for Cowper and Page who passed away on Thursday.

"Ian will be greatly missed," Mr Hogan said.

"Ian represented the community for 37 years with distinction - a community that he loved," Mr Hogan said.

"In many ways he was a mentor and I thank him for his encourage, advice and support over the years.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Florence, his family and his many friends."

Mr Gulaptis said he was saddened to hear of Mr Robinson's passing.

"I'm very saddened to hear about the passing of National Party stalwart The Hon Ian Robinson," he said.

"Ian was true blue all his life. He was born in Coraki in 1925 and after a distinguished political career spanning 37 years (10 years in the NSW State Parliament and 27 years in the Commonwealth Parliament), he never stopped fighting for country people right through his failing health.

"He will be sorely missed by a community he loved and I will miss his support and sound counsel. I send my sincere condolences to his wife, Florence.

Mr Robinson was born in Coraki and was a diary former, journalist and company director before he was elected to the NSW Parliament as the Country Party member for Casino in 1953.

He represented Casino until he retired in 1963 to contest the Federal seat of Cowper. Mr Robinson served as Assistant Minister assisting the Postmaster-General from August 1971 to 1972.

He held Cowper until 1984, when he transferred to the new seat of Page. He was the Member for Page until 1990.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Half metre deep flood flowing, like being hit by another car

Half metre deep flood flowing, like being hit by another car

AS OMINOUS storm clouds loom over the Northern Rivers threatening downpours, the SES are amplifying one clear message

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

LOOKING BACK: Former Member for Cowper and Page Ian Robinson, recalls the day 50 years ago when Sir Robert Menzies retired as Prime Minister after 16 years in office.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Former member for Cowper and Page passes away

Dumb dealer reveals $700k cannabis stash on Facebook

Generic image of cannabis.

Self-proclaimed cannabis dealer posts video of crop on Facebook

STORM WARNING: Isolated residents brace for more rain

Bungawalbin residents and visitors who had prior engagments before the floods, were air-lifted out by the SES and Rotorwing Helicopter Servicers.

Northern Rivers residents stay put while roads go underwater

Local Partners

A future in writing thanks to community generosity

THANKS to an optical nerve that never developed Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth but that doesn't stop him from being a typical little boy.

How I lured Suzi Q to sign Can the Can

OVER HERE SUZIE: Music Man reaches up to Suzie Q to get his album signed.

Music Man is very persistent when he wants something

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

Melbourne-based singer Courtney Barnett has been added to the Bluesfest 2017 line-up.

Australian rock star is still adjust to her new fame

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

Courtney Barnett working on new music to debut in Byron Bay

THE artist is working on new music after the success of her sophomore album

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

Walkways become galleries that help in the healing process

Front: Children from Tuntable Falls Community Early Childhood Centre. Back L-R: Peggy Popart, Lynne Weir General Manager RCHSG, Brent McAllister, Executive Director Sustainable Development Lismore City Council, Elly Bird Lismore City Councillor.

Lismore Base Hospital's new link bridges have become galleries

John Pilger's new film foretolds armed conflict

CONTROVERSIAL: John Pilger is an Australian journalist who has been a strong critic of American, Australian and British foreign policy, which he considers to be driven by an imperialist agenda. He won the Sydney Peace Prize in 2009. This is a still from Pilger's documentary film The Coming War on China (2016).

The Coming War on China screens on the Northern Rivers next week

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!