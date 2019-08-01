Vale John Turton, dedicated artist and family man

MULLUMBIMBY artist John Turton was remembered as a dedicated artist and father by his wife Robyn.

Born in 1954 in Perth WA, Mr Turton was diagnosed with cancer in February and died on July 17 leaving behind Robyn and five adult children Jeska, Caddie, Josh, Ellie and Sienna.

"It was very sudden and a huge shock to the family, we are still getting over the shock,” Mrs Turton said.

"Being a working artist, one of the last things he said to the kids was- 'flog the paintings, get them out there and make some money to look after the family.'

"John was a fantastic father. Over his lifetime he was in the studio a lot but was always available for his children.

Mr Turton started his career early winning the West Australian newspaper art prize in at age 11 and going on to become a nationally celebrated artist winning multiple awards, holding over 30 solo exhibitions and art residencies with his work showcased at the National Gallery of Victoria.

Mrs Turton said her husband never painted the same thing twice.

"It was one of the things that amazed me about him, his paintings were so varied but they were definitely still Turtons,” she said.

"I would like him to remembered as a successful artist, his work hangs in the National Gallery in Victoria but I would like to see him in more state galleries.”

The family had all chosen their favourite of John's paintings to keep but are planning to continue selling his works through his Facebook site.

The Turtons had recently moved to Bangalow from Mullumbimby, but even after 33 years on the North Coast Mr Turton still longed for the wide open spaces of the West.

"He definitely was a Perth boy, he loved the open spaces and he loved the road trips we took across country, regularly going back there,” Mrs Turton said.

"I sometimes think he found the North Coast too green.”

One critic praised John's use of colour in his work as a, "lovely testament to his jubilant attitude towards life, family and art. He enjoys the freedom to experiment and the complete autonomy that comes with being an artist.”

"Painting was his passion and he was very dedicated and worked very hard at it so he could contribute to looking after the family,” Mrs Turton said.

"I wondered sometimes if his illness would change his paintings, but it never did.

"He was still painting right up until the end, we both believed he would beat this thing.”

The last word belongs to Mr Turton who did not like speaking about his work but told one interviewer:

"I don't really know how I do a lot of the things I do, the paintings just work out. There's no formula, I hope my paintings speak for themselves.”