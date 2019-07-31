Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Roche, former chief executive of Queensland Resources Council
Michael Roche, former chief executive of Queensland Resources Council Contributed
News

Vale former Queensland Resources Council leader

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Jul 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former chief executive of the Queensland Resources Council, who commented on many Central Queensland resources issues, has died.

Michael Roche, who headed the peak lobby group for 11 years, died on Tuesday night - less than three weeks after his health issue was diagnosed.

Mr Roche resigned from the QRC position in 2016 and was succeeded by former politician Ian Macfarlane.

In a statement issued by Mr Macfarlane today, he said he paid tribute to the Mr Roche for his tireless commitment and passion for the resources sector.

"Michael was a fearless leader and vocal advocate for the sector who championed new ideas that changed the industry forever," Mr Macfarlane said.

"He led the organisation through one of the most severe downturns in recent history with determination and professionalism. Michael was a founding member of the Queensland Exploration Council and an honorary life member of the QRC.

"Michael also played a significant role in shaping the state of Queensland through his very senior roles in Government.

"On behalf of the QRC, I extend our sincere condolences to Michael's wife, Jenny, their children and their extended family."

michael roche queensland resources council resources
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Does any of this stolen property belong to you?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Does any of this stolen property belong to you?

    Crime STOLEN items worth more than $100,000 in total have been recovered from a Ballina shed, and now police are on a mission to return it all to the rightful owners.

    VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

    News Who is your favourite band on the Northern Rivers? Vote in our poll

    New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    premium_icon New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    Crime Casino will welcome a sergeant and two investigators

    WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    Crime The Ballina netball clubhouse was gutted in a fire overnight